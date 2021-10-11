sf giants

Brandon Crawford's Incredible Catch Preserves Giants' NLDS Game 3 Lead

By Taylor Wirth

Crawford makes outrageous leaping catch to save Giants' lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford saves the day yet again. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Giants' All-Star shortstop made a play in the bottom of the seventh inning that preserved San Francisco's slim 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. 

Sports

Giants Oct 10

Giants vs. Dodgers: Fan Rivalry Heats Up Among Friends, Families and Partners

Giants Oct 11

Giants vs. Dodgers: Scherzer-Posey Matchup Goes Back to 2012 World Series

The leaping grab took the air right out of Dodger Stadium, ending what had been a rare scoring opportunity for Los Angeles. 

RELATED: Giants, Dodgers victims of big strike zone in Game 3 of NLDS

The play should come as no surprise given Crawford's lengthy history of jaw-dropping plays to go along with his three Gold Glove awards. 

If the Giants are to pull off a win in Game 3 against the rival Dodgers, it'll be because of dominant pitching, stellar defense, and timely hitting. 

That's a recipe for success that should sound familiar to Giants fans. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

sf giantsSportsGiantsDodgersLA Dodgers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us