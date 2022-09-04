Carlos Rodon Proves Again Why Giants Must Retain Him in Walk-Off Win

Rodón proves again in walk-off win why Giants must retain him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Carlos Rodón deserved better in the Giants' 5-3 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The All-Star lefty struck out 10 Phillies batters in six shutout innings but had to watch as John Brebbia coughed up the lead in the eighth inning as catcher J.T. Realmuto crushed a game-tying three-run homer.

But luckily for Rodón and Brebbia, Wilmer Flores came through with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Giants to sweep the three-game series against the Phillies.

WALK IT OFF, WILMER 😱 pic.twitter.com/s5ggWjeneD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 4, 2022

Rodón ended up taking a no-decision, but he did his part and then some in his 27th start of the season. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the ninth time this season, tying Tim Lincecum and Jason Schmidt for the most in a single season in Giants history.

Most 10-strikeout games in single season, Giants since 1900:



2022 Carlos Rodón: 9

2008 Tim Lincecum: 9

2004 Jason Schmidt: 9 https://t.co/chJMINlwfp — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 4, 2022

Rodón's ninth strikeout of the day was his 200th of the season, the first time he has reached that mark in his eight-year MLB career.

Rodón gets out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts 😤 pic.twitter.com/pP2g6HEAtb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 4, 2022

The 29-year-old entered Sunday's start with a 3.03 ERA, but his dominant outing against the Phillies lowered it to 2.92 -- and he still has a few more starts this season to try to keep his ERA under 3.00.

Rodón has the ability to opt out of the second year of his contract with the Giants this winter, and it's expected that he will exercise that option to pass up on $22.5 million for the 2023 MLB season to test the free-agent market in search of a bigger deal.

It's clear Rodón has thrived with the Giants, who will need to add at least one starting pitcher in the offseason -- assuming Rodón opts out -- so it makes sense for the two sides to come together on a long-term contract after the season.

Flores provided the walk-off heroics, but Rodón's outstanding performance was a big reason why the Giants won their third game in a row.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast