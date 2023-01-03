Former Giants GM Brian Sabean Takes on New Advisory Role With Yankees

Former Giants GM Sabean takes on new advisory role with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After nearly three decades in the Bay with the Giants, Brian Sabean is heading back to the East Coast where it all began.

Sabean has rejoined the New York Yankees as Executive Advisor to general manager Brian Cashman, the club announced Tuesday.

As the president of baseball operations from 1997-2018, Sabean led the Giants to three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014), four National League pennants (2002, 2010, 2012, 2014), five NL West Division flags (1997, 2000, 2003, 2010 and 2012) and three Wild Card entries (2002, 2014, 2016) -- the most successful era in Giants history.

In 2018, he transitioned into a new role as Executive Vice President when Farhan Zaidi took over.

The Giants released a statement following the announcement and thanked Sabean for his contributions that will never be forgotten.

"The San Francisco Giants would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Brian Sabean for his enormous contributions to our organization and wish him the best of luck on his new position with the New York Yankees. Brian has been a pillar of our game and a cornerstone of this franchise for 30 years and we are extremely appreciative of his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind.

"We truly believe he’s a Hall of Fame worthy executive in every sense of the word and wish him, his wife Amanda, and his entire family nothing but the best in the future. He will always be a Forever Giant."

Before his time with the Giants, Sabean began his front-office career as a scout for the Yankees in 1985. He played a major part in developing the Yankees' farm system.

His career has now come full circle as he's now headed back to the Bronx.

