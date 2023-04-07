Baseball is back in the city by the Bay.

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park Friday to host the Kansas City Royals in their 2023 regular season home opener.

Here's a look at what to know ahead of the game.

What time is first pitch?

First pitch for the home opener is set for 1:35 p.m.

How to watch the Giants' home opener

If you didn't snag a ticket to be at the ballpark, tune to NBC Sports Bay Area to watch the game.

Matchup: Giants vs. Royals

The Giants (3-3) lost two out of three to the Yankees in New York in their first series of the season. The Orange and Black got back on track in Chicago, taking two out of three against the White Sox.

The Royals (1-6) were swept by the Minnesota Twins in their opening series of the season. They then lost three out of four to the Toronto Blue Jays. All seven games were played in Kansas City.

Pitching matchup

Two right handers are slated to toe the rubber in Friday's contest.

Alex Cobb (0-0) will get the start for the Giants. In his first start of the season against the Yankees, he gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) in three and two-thirds innings of work. He registered six strikeouts and one walk.

Brad Keller (0-1) will take the bump for the Royals. In his lone start so far this season against the Twins, he allowed five hits and two runs (both earned) in four and two-thirds innings. He struck out six batters and walked four.

Giants lineup

Stay tuned for the Giants' lineup announcement.

Royals lineup

Stay tuned for the Royals' lineup announcement.

How to get to Oracle Park

When it comes to getting to Oracle Park, Bay Area residents have lots of options. Fans can take BART, Muni, the San Francisco Bay Ferry (from the East Bay), the Golden Gate Ferry (from the North Bay) or rideshare like Uber or Lyft.

For a full list of transportation options, click here.

Bag policy at Oracle Park

Giants fans are allowed to bring bags smaller than 16x16x8 to the park — and they don’t have to be clear.

Fans are not allowed to bring backpacks into the park. Diaper bags and medical bags are permitted. Fans can also store their belongings in a park locker.

For the full bag policy, click here.

Oracle Park seating chart

Heading to the game but not exactly sure where your seat is? Visit the Oracle Park website for a detailed seating chart.

Parking at Oracle Park

If you’re driving to Oracle Park on Opening Day, you’ll want to plan ahead for parking. The Giants recommend using Spot Hero to reserve parking before the game — but it will cost you. A parking spot will cost anywhere from $20 to $100, according to the Spot Hero map.