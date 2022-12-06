Giants Fans on Pins and Needles Hoping to Land Aaron Judge

Bay Area sports fans were on pins and needles Tuesday waiting to hear if the San Francisco Giants have landed superstar Aaron Judge.

Reports have the Giants offering in the neighborhood of $360 million for nine years for the Yankees outfielder, and that might not be enough.

Fans were at Oracle Park full of hope, but stomachs full of butterflies wondering if the Giants win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes and give fans a Christmas present they’ll never forget.

“Every 10 minutes I check the Bleacher Report, my friend and I are emailing all the time, keeping tabs on what’s going on,” said Julian Moreno of San Francisco.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s an obsession, it’s nerve racking, and made worse by usually reliable MLB network reporter Jon Heyman reporting Tuesday afternoon that there was a deal between the Giants and Judge.

Then he retracted it, to which Giants pitcher Logan Webb tweeted “Not cool.”

It also ticked off Alena Maunder of Marin City.

“I am paying a lot of attention to it. I hope he comes to the Giants,” said Maunder. “I mean he’s right here in our backyard, I mean he’s home. So I’m hopeful he’ll sign here.”

The heart pounding excitement goes all the way up to Giants Manager Gabe Kapler.

“Number one I’d say I’m equally excited about all the possibilities, and I totally understand why all the excitement about the very talented individuals who has a chance to make a huge impact on any city he lands in,” said Kapler.

Yankees fans of course are hoping to keep Judge, the man who hit 62 home runs last season to set the all-time American League record.

“You know he’s coming back home, so don’t get your hopes up too high,” said Steve Rhoden from New York.

There was no word from the Giants or any official source about Judge as of Tuesday night.