Giants Deal D-Backs MLB Record-Tying 22nd Straight Road Loss

Giants deal D-backs 22nd straight road loss, tying MLB record

The Arizona Diamondbacks made history against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night, albeit not in a good way.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the D-backs lost to the Giants again on Wednesday, marking their 22nd straight road loss. That ties the MLB record for most consecutive losses on the road in the modern era.

The D-Backs have not won a road game since April 25, a double-header against the Atlanta Braves in which former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter.

They have been swept in every road series since then, and are on the brink of being swept in four games at Oracle Park.

Unfortunately for the D-backs, their losing ways have continued at home as well. Overall, Arizona is a combined 9-38 since the April 25th doubleheader.

The Giants, meanwhile, continue to play like one of the best teams in all of baseball. With Wednesday's victory, San Francisco's 43 wins are tied for the most in MLB.

