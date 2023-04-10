Giants Observations: Max Muncy Homers Twice in SF's Loss to Dodgers

What we learned as Muncy homers twice in LA's win vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Muncy walked into Oracle Park on Monday as the MLB leader in strikeouts, and he had just four hits in 33 at-bats. As always, seeing the Giants' orange and black on the other side got him going.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Muncy hit a three-run homer in the third and a grand slam in the seventh, leading the Dodgers to a 9-1 win over the Giants in the first matchup of the season between the rivals. He had a career-high seven RBI and notched his 10th career multi-homer game, with three of those coming against the Giants.

On a disappointing night for Logan Webb, the Giants barely made Julio Urias break a sweat. Their best rally came right after Muncy's slam, when the bottom of the order came up with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. The Giants did not score.

The loss dropped them to 1-3 on the first homestand of the year and 4-6 on the season.

Something's Up

Webb has gone up against three aces so far -- Gerrit Cole, Dylan Cease and Urias -- and hasn't been able to keep up. He has allowed exactly four earned runs all three times out and has a 6.35 ERA.

The night got off to a rough start when Mookie Betts hit a sinker out for a leadoff homer. In the third, a Betts single started a rally that ended Max Muncy once again going deep at Oracle Park.

Webb's sinker is his bread and butter, but it's been hit hard early on. He allowed a .353 average on the pitch in his first two starts and four of the six hits he gave up Monday were on sinkers.

Climbing the Ranks

With Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt out of the division, Muncy holds the Giant-killer crown, and nobody else is even coming close these days.

Muncy crushed a slider into the Giants bullpen for a three-run homer that put the Dodgers up 4-0 in the third inning. He wasn't done. Muncy went the opposite way in the seventh for a grand slam off Sean Hjelle, who gave up three straight singles after taking over for Taylor Rogers.

The second blast was his 23rd against the Giants in just 73 games, and his ninth in 36 career games at Oracle Park (which is located alongside a cove, not an ocean).

Muncy has some work to do to catch Arenado and Goldschmidt, but he certainly is hitting homers at a more impressive rate. Arenado has 33 homers in 145 games against the Giants, including 12 at Oracle Park. Goldschmidt has 28 homers in 154 matchups, with 13 coming in 78 games in San Francisco. At 23, Muncy is currently tied with longtime Padres outfielder Wil Myers.

The Pitching Version

Urias has matched Muncy's dominance in the rivalry. He entered the night with a 2.12 career ERA against the Giants and allowed just one run on a Wilmer Flores blast, his second of the season.

Wilmer unloads to left 💥 pic.twitter.com/6RUjK37cXh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 11, 2023

The Giants tried to get aggressive against Urias with mixed results. Mike Yastrzemski singled with two outs in the first but was picked off as he broke for second. After a one-out walk in the second, David Villar successfully stole second, but his teammates couldn't bring him home.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast