Giants Home Opener Like No Other Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

It was a home opener like no other for the San Francisco Giants Tuesday. The fans in the stands were cardboard cutouts, the crowd noise piped in and tailgating was practically non-existent.

McCovey Cove was covered with kayakers and fans trying to peek in to see the game for free in right field.

Twin sisters Kristen Hembree and Lisa Thomas haven’t missed a home opener in 10 years and didn’t miss Tuesday’s.

“Just to be able to have something positive and normal even if it’s weird, even if it’s just for two weeks, it’s amazing,” they said. That reference to two weeks is because that’s how long this fragile season might last.

The Miami Marlins announced four more COVID-19 infections, for a total of 17, meaning no more games for them this week.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler says players still have to focus on baseball.

“I think they’re pretty focused on opening day and I think that we’re going to get through today with respect to doing our job on the field,” he said.

Some fans, like Eric and daughter Madison Lee, are rooting for the Giants, and for the already shortened season to go the distance.

“I’m just glad this is some sort of normalcy right? It’s been too long and we need sports to come back,” said Eric.

Major League Baseball says since Friday it has tested 6,400 on field personnel and zero have come back positive for COVID-19.