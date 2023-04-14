Giants Lock in Logan Webb, Agree to Five-Year, $90M Contract Extension

Giants lock in Webb with five-year, $90M contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The three title teams were built on young talent that was kept around. On Friday morning, the Giants finally locked up their latest homegrown ace.

Logan Webb agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract extension that should keep the Rocklin native in the rotation through at least 2028. The deal buys out Webb's final two years of arbitration and three years of free agency, and is the largest given to a player drafted by the Giants since the organization agreed to back-to-back extensions with Matt Cain and Buster Posey a decade ago.

Webb's new deal was a no-brainer for both sides and came after months of negotiation. The Giants first went to Webb late last season as his first year of arbitration approached, but they did not come close to a deal before January's deadline, instead agreeing to a one-year, $4.6 million contract. Webb will play on that deal this season and then the new one will kick in.

Webb will make $8 million next year, $12 million in 2025 and $23 million in what would have been his first year of free agency. He will make $23 million in 2027 and $23 million in 2028. In addition, Webb will make yearly donations to the Giants Community Fund totaling nearly half a million dollars.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Webb broke out in 2021 and ended up starting Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers that season. He has started each of the last two Opening Days and has a 3.04 ERA over the past three seasons.

