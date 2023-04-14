Giants Observations: J.D. Davis Blast Spoiled in Extra-Innings Loss to Tigers

What we learned as Giants spoil Davis blast in loss to Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a big, big day for Giants from the Sacramento area. That wasn't enough.

A few hours after Rocklin's Logan Webb signed a five-year extension, Elk Grove native J.D. Davis smoked a game-tying homer in the eighth, but the Giants came up short in extras. They were one out from a come-from-behind win when Nick Maton stunned Camilo Doval with a three-run homer to right.

The 7-5 loss dropped the Giants to 5-8, continuing a very disappointing start to the season.

The Giants struggled against lefty Joey Wentz, who was making just his 10th career start, and trailed 4-1 heading into the eighth. Thairo Estrada reached base for the fourth time and Mike Yastrzemski lined a shot up the middle to put runners on the corner for Davis, who twice saved the Giants earlier with spectacular defensive plays.

Davis got a first-pitch fastball from struggling rookie Mason Englert and lined a three-run blast to right. The homer was his third of the season and raised his OPS to .945.

The Giants caught a break in the top of the ninth when left fielder Eric Haase dropped a fly ball with two outs, but they couldn't capitalize. They broke through in the 11th when LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single brought the automatic runner home, but the Tigers put two in scoring position against Doval, in part because David Villar threw to the wrong bag on a grounder to second. Doval left a 97 mph fastball across the plate and Maton punished it, ending the longest game of the year with a walk-off.

Offseason Star

Estrada hit the weight room as soon as the 2022 season ended and it's not hard to see the results.

His leadoff homer left the bat at 110.5 mph, a career-high, and already was his third batted ball at 108-plus this season. He had three total in his first four seasons. At 441 feet, the homer was Estrada's longest in the big leagues.

Estrada hit 14 homers last season but felt there was more in the tank. He already has three this season and is slugging .630, which is .230 points higher than where he was in 2022.

The leadoff blast was Estrada's first in the big leagues and the first of the season for the Giants. He later added a hard single and a double. With a chance to hit for the cycle in the eighth, he drew a walk.

Not Just Dingers

Davis isn't known for his glove, but he's been solid defensively this season, and the Giants prioritized right-handed bats by putting Estrada in left and sliding David Villar over to second. Davis, at third, ended up having one of the best defensive games of his career. The highlight was a running catch he made in left on a pop-up:

Davis made another tremendous play in the seventh, snagging a 102 mph liner and making an off-balance throw to second for the force. That helped get Sean Hjelle out of a jam. Davis looked to be uncomfortable after both plays and was wincing as he stood around at third, but he didn't come out of the game -- which was a very good thing for the Giants.

Short Work

Sean Manaea looked sharp in the first, but the Tigers did a good job of getting his pitch count up, forcing him out of the game in the fourth. That's becoming an unfortunate trend for a deep starting staff.

Through 13 games, Giants starters have gone more than five innings just six times. Manaea became the fourth one to fail to get through four innings, and the problem has been especially noticeable this week.

Webb threw six innings on Monday, but that was followed by 4 2/3 from Alex Wood and 3 2/3 from Alex Cobb.

Manaea was charged with two earned runs. Long man Jakob Junis took over and also allowed a couple of runs.

