Giants Observations: Alex Wood Sharp, Bullpen Falters in Loss to Padres

What we learned in Giants' quiet home loss to Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unfortunately for the Giants, both Rogers twins ended up pitching Monday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Taylor Rogers, Tyler's brother, is the San Diego Padres closer and he made quick work of the Giants in the ninth, closing out a 4-2 win at Oracle Park. In an odd twist for the twins, Tyler took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run.

Taylor took over with a two-run lead and struck out Darin Ruf and pinch-hitter Heliot Ramos to seal the win. Those were the final two empty at-bats on a night the Giants went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

On one of the coldest and windiest nights since fans were allowed back in last season, both lineups struggled to sustain rallies.

The Padres led 2-1 through five, but as they have done so often through games, the Giants turned to the bunt. This time it was Joc Pederson putting one down the third base line to beat the shift, and Pederson came around to tie the game on a two-out wild pitch.

On a night when the Rogers twins faced off for the first time, Tyler Rogers gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh. For a brief second, it looked like the Giants would get it right back. With a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Ruf smoked a ball to the gap in left-center. Padres right-hander Craig Stammen hung his head and dropped into a crouch on the mound, but the ball died in the wind and left fielder Jurickson Profar robbed Ruf of a game-tying double with a spectacular diving catch.

A couple of walks by former Giant Pierce Johnson loaded the bases in the eighth, but Mauricio Dubon swung through a curveball to end the inning.

Season Debut

All Giants starters are operating with a pitch count early on, and Alex Wood lasted only 4 1/3 innings in his first start since getting a two-year deal to stay in San Francisco. Wood showed good stuff, striking out six while allowing two earned on five hits. His night ended when Austin Nola hit a solo shot to left that temporarily gave the Padres the lead.

Wood's hardest pitch last season came in at 94.6 mph and he topped that right away, firing a 94.7 mph sinker to Manny Machado in the first. He averaged 93.2 mph on the night, a couple ticks up from last season, when his average for the year was 91.8.

Golden Gloves

The Giants took two of three from the Marlins, but they were uncharacteristically sloppy. Monday was a big step in the right direction defensively.

Brandon Belt went about a dozen feet into foul territory for a slick play that ended the fifth, and Dominic Leone shut it down in the sixth by reaching behind his back to snag a grounder up the middle.

Leone somehow nabbed this ð®pic.twitter.com/dxQCFGUL2y — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 12, 2022

The best highlights, though, came from Mike Yastrzemski. He was a Gold Glove Award finalist in right field last season and got an early leg up on the competition with what will be one of the catches of the year by any MLB right fielder:

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE CATCH BY YAZ ð³ pic.twitter.com/UYrq6YSdlC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 12, 2022

Yastrzemski later made another impressive catch down the right field line, this time going 97 feet to grab a foul popup that came down right along the net that protects fans.

Showing All The Tools

Joey Bart smoked a double 111.4 mph in the second inning, sending Thairo Estrada to third and setting up the game's first run. The ball was the second hardest-hit one of the season for the Giants, trailing just Pederson's 112.3 liner over the weekend. The Giants had just six balls at 111 mph or above all of last season.

Bart struck out in his second plate appearance but walked in the sixth and again in the eighth. With four walks through three starts, he already has more than he had during a 33-game cameo in 2020.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast