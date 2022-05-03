Giants Observations: Carlos Rodón Sharp But Dodgers Take First Meeting

What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet vs. Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES -- The Giants were leaking oil as they left Oracle Park on Sunday. The first night this year against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers didn't do anything to get them back on track.

Julio Urias threw six shutout innings against a depleted lineup and the bullpen took it from there as the Dodgers won 3-1, handing the Giants their fourth loss in five games.

The matchup was the first between the rivals since the NLDS last year, and the Giants simply didn't have the bats to keep up. They went with eight right-handed hitters against Urias, including Kevin Padlo, who was acquired last week, but a sac fly brought the only run across in the first eight innings.

New Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel got the ninth and Wilmer Flores led off with a nine-pitch walk. Brandon Crawford worked the count to 3-2 but struck out and Thairo Estrada did the same before flying out, but Luis Gonzalez kept the pressure on with a bunt single that put the tying run on first.

Luke Williams grounded out, though, ending the game.

First Look

The Dodgers are the key test for any Giants starter, and Carlos Rodón mostly did what he has done since putting on orange and black. Rodón went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Both runs came after some self-inflicted damage.

Home plate umpire Dan Merzel had a tight zone and Rodón walked Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger in the second inning. A wild pitch moved both into scoring position and Chris Taylor lined a fastball into center for a two-run single. He escaped more damage in the sixth when Will Smith and Muncy both flied out to the track.

Rodón allowed more than one run for the first time as a Giant and also had just three strikeouts after piling up 38 in his first four starts. Still, Rodon has now faced the New York Mets and Dodgers -- possibly the NL's two best teams -- in the last couple of weeks and allowed just two runs in 11 innings.

Not Exactly Welcomed Back

For the first time since straining his groin on Wednesday, Joc Pederson was available. He wasn't in the starting lineup against Urias, but he grabbed a bat as soon as the Dodgers turned to their bullpen and Kapler sent him up for Joey Bart to lead off the eighth.

Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers in 2010 and played his first seven big league seasons for them, but the rivalry overshadows everything else. There were some cheers when he was announced, but mostly loud boos.

Pederson hit a couple of loud foul balls before striking out. The crowd enjoyed it.

The Little Things

The injuries and COVID cases have dramatically altered Kapler's lineups, but also his bench options. With the Giants trailing 2-0 with one out in the seventh, Kapler sent Gonzalez up to hit against Brusdar Graterol, knowing that Dave Roberts would counter with lefty reliever Alex Vesia. There wasn't much Kapler could do to counter the move; backup catcher Curt Casali was the only righty left on the bench.

It was a tough matchup for Gonzalez but he skied a two-strike pitch into left to bring Flores home from third without a throw. That got the Giants on the board, but Williams struck out to end the inning.

