Giants Observations: Carlos Rodon Stellar Again in Win Over Tigers

What we learned as Rodón, timely hitting lead to win over Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Tuesday morning, about eight and a half hours before first pitch at Oracle Park, the Giants sent out an email urging fans to buy tickets to a 2012 World Series rematch. It was technically true, but it was a stretch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The only player in either lineup who was around back then was Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera, who still is finding gaps in his 20th big league season. The Giants still have two players from that title team -- Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt -- but Crawford is hurt and Belt didn't play. Nobody in their lineup Tuesday was even in the organization 10 years ago.

One thing was the same, though. Just as they did in both home games back then, the Giants came out on top.

Carlos Rodón had another strong start, the lineup was opportunistic, and the defense was as clean as it's been all year as the Giants held on to beat the Tigers 4-3. The young visitors made it close by loading the bases in the eighth, but Camilo Doval came on and got a strikeout before cruising through the ninth for his first career four-out save.

The Giants scored a couple of runs in the first on Evan Longoria's single and tacked on two more in the fifth when Mike Yastrzemski singled with two on and two outs. Carlos Rodón was cruising until the sixth when a long rally and a run ended his night, and the Tigers immediately threatened against a Giants bullpen that has struggled to find consistency.

John Brebbia has been one of the bright spots, but Willi Castro and Jeimer Candelario greeted him with back-to-back doubles in the seventh. Dominic Leone got the eighth and walked three while also giving up an RBI single, but Doval got out of the jam.

Right Place, Right Time

The Giants have put some butchers in left field since Oracle Park opened, but you can't get away with that in right, and they've had a few guys who have really figured that real estate out over the years. Yastrzemski might be playing it better than anyone has, though.

In his fourth season with the Giants, he has mastered the tricky dimensions in right field and he showed off the full package Tuesday. Rodón's second pitch of the night was flied out to right and Yastrzemski put his head down and took off, covering 111 feet to make a catch in foul territory look easy. In the fourth, Javier Baez thought he had a leadoff double. Yastrzemski did this:

Bad decision to run on Yaz 🚫 pic.twitter.com/VbMvoGaYdh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2022

Baez is one of the game's best around a bag, but he was out by so much that he could do nothing but stare at the base after it popped out of the dirt.

The outfield assist was Yastrzemski's fifth of the year. Luis Gonzalez (four) is the only other Giant with more than one.

Yastrzemski wasn't done. In the eighth, he robbed Miguel Cabrera of extra bases.

Air Yaz âï¸ pic.twitter.com/hSo5ataBNH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2022

Homecoming

There were a lot of Tigers jerseys in the seats behind the plate, and it's likely that a few of those people were more than just normal fans. Tigers rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson grew up in Petaluma and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was born in Heyward, but neither had much to celebrate.

Skubal walked just 17 batters in his first 14 games this season but he issued four free passes Tuesday and didn't make it out of the fifth. Longoria's flare to center brought two runs home in the first and Skubal ended up getting charged with three earned in 4 2/3 innings.

It was clear that Torkelson had a lot of family and friends at Oracle Park, but he was 0-for-3 with a walk. With two on and the Tigers down by three in the sixth, he came up with a chance to tie the game. Rodón sat him down on three pitches, including a nasty 0-2 slider.

Hey Now, You're An All-Star?

Rodón made his first All-Star team last year and he certainly appears headed back at the moment.

Rodón was working on a shutout until a Robbie Grossman double and Cabrera single got the Tigers on the board in the sixth, and a 25-pitch inning ended his night. But it was another strong one, with Rodón giving up one run on seven hits and striking out four.

The outing lowered Rodon's ERA to 2.62, which ranks sixth in the National League. He's third in strikeouts and improved to 7-4.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast