Giants Observations: Logan Webb Strong in 4-2 Win Vs. Rangers

When the Giants return home next Friday, they'll have reached the 85 percent threshold needed to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in the dugout and clubhouse. That will allow them to feel a bit more normal in everything they do, but right now they certainly look pretty comfortable at Oracle Park.

The Giants beat the Rangers 4-2, clinching a two-game mini-sweep and a 4-1 homestand. They improved to 14-4 at Oracle Park and used a familiar formula: The lineup wore down the opposing starter, the defense was better than the one on the other side, and the starting pitcher was sharp.

This time it was Logan Webb with the pitching dominance in what was one of the best starts of his career. Webb allowed two earned runs while pitching into the seventh and reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time.

Here are three more fun facts ...

Matching MadBum

Webb got off to a rough start, throwing 14 balls and 10 strikes in the first inning and escaping with just one run on the board thanks to some strong defense behind him. But Webb turned it around in a big, big way.

He settled in with a good three-pitch mix and struck out five straight at one point. Webb finished with 10 whiffs, becoming the youngest Giant since Madison Bumgarner in 2013 (Bumgarner was 24 at the time) to reach double digits. Webb is six months past his 24th birthday.

A Good Start

Remember that year when it seemed like the Giants trailed 3-0 after the first inning every game? Man, times have changed. Webb gave up a run in the top of the first but the lineup immediately gave him a 2-1 lead. Mike Yastrzemski drove in the first run with a double and Brandon Belt followed with a single that brought Yastrzemski home.

The Giants have 27 first-inning runs this season, the third-highest total in baseball.

Another Edge for the Giants

It's been stunning how bad some opposing teams have been defensively this year, and it really stood out on this homestand. The Padres kicked the ball around and were late on a bunch of slow rollers, and the Rangers have had two bad infield errors in two games.

Charlie Culberson got a routine grounder with two on and two down in the sixth and threw a one-hopper off the grass that his first baseman couldn't handle. Both runners scored and the Giants took a 4-1 lead. The Giants have just 10 errors all season, the fewest in baseball.

