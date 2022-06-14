Giants Observations: Logan Webb's Monster Outing Extends Win Streak to Five

What we learned as Webb's outing helps Giants win fifth straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The funniest thing about Luis Gonzalez throwing 42 mph floaters up there every time he gets on the mound is the fact he was actually a college pitcher. Gonzalez could run it up to 90-plus if he wanted to, but it's not necessary when he's soaking up innings in blowouts.

In the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, it was necessary.

With the Royals threatening, Gonzalez unleashed a 97.4 mph throw from right field that cut a runner down at the plate to end the inning. The Giants kept their three-run lead intact, and they would go on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to extend their winning streak to five.

Two Northern California natives, Logan Webb and Kris Bubic, were locked in a pitcher's duel through the top of the sixth, with the lineups combining for just four hits. But Gonzalez's double kicked off a long rally for the Giants in the bottom of the sixth.

Gonzalez's hit was the first of four in a span of five hitters as the Giants took a 2-0 lead. Tommy La Stella's sacrifice fly added another run.

That was plenty for Webb, who threw a career-high 112 pitches in seven shutout innings. He struck out nine as the Giants won for the 30th time in Webb's last 39 starts.

Lots And Lots Of Webb

Webb had good swing-and-miss stuff early, and he rode it through six shutout innings. He struck out eight through that point, including a pair after Michael A. Taylor's leadoff single in the sixth. With runners on the corners, Webb threw a nasty slider that top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. swung over the top of for his third strikeout in three at-bats.

Kapler let him go back out for the seventh at 94 pitches and the Royals got two on with one out. Webb struck out Kyle Isbel and then escaped the inning when Gonzalez threw Melendez out at home.

The 112 pitches were easily the most Webb has ever thrown. His previous high as a Giant was 107 last year against the Miami Marlins. That was the only previous time Webb had been over 102, and he had not gone past 100 this season.

Welcome Back?

Brandon Belt had a weird first night back at the office. With two on and one out in the eighth, Belt was announced as a pinch-hitter for Darin Ruf. The Royals immediately made a pitching change, and after waiting that out, Belt stepped in and ... got hit on the back foot by the first pitch.

Belt's first appearance in nearly a month was a short one, but the pitch only grazed him and he was fine. At the very least, he got to show off his new white cleats:

Brandon Belt finally has cleats to match the City Connect unis and Kruk said he looks like a male nurse 😂 pic.twitter.com/YGmEIBKgWx — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 15, 2022

Homecoming

Other than Kurt Rambis' NBA career and the time the author of this story took down the $26 Blooper Burger in Atlanta, there haven't been a lot of notable athletic feats from natives of Cupertino. But for half of Tuesday's game, it looked like Bubic might flirt with history less than an hour from his hometown.

The Archbishop Mitty and Stanford alum struck out four of the first six batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until the fifth, when Brandon Crawford lined a single just out of the reach of first baseman Carlos Santana. He ended up getting charged with three earned in 5 1/3 after the Giants rallied in the sixth.