Giants Observations: Offense Slugs Four Homers in Rout of Diamondbacks

What we learned as Giants blast four homers in D-backs rout

SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodón's locker is right next to Logan Webb's, which made for a funny scene Tuesday afternoon as Rodón talked about being added to the All-Star team.

As he did Sunday, Rodón spoke about how he wasn't as bothered by his own initial snub as he was by the ones for young pitchers having great seasons, like former White Sox teammate Dylan Cease and his current co-ace, Webb. Webb sat a couple of feet away, shuffling through scouting reports on the Arizona Diamondbacks, or at least trying to.

"He's focusing on his scouting report right now but he's listening to this interview," Rodón said, laughing.

It seems unlikely at this point that Webb is added, but just in case there's an opening, he certainly bolstered his case Tuesday. Webb threw six shutout innings in a 13-0 blowout of the Diamondbacks, lowering his ERA to 2.82. That ranks ninth in the NL, and six of the eight pitchers ahead of him already have been named All-Stars.

Webb improved to 8-3 with a chance to tack on one more Sunday when he closes out the first half for the Giants. He didn't need much help, but he got plenty from a lineup that slugged four homers, including two from Thairo Estrada.

Here are three more things to know from a much more relaxing night at the ballpark:

YerMania

Yermín Mercedes has earned more and more playing time over the last couple of weeks, and he continued to have good at-bats while making his third career start in left field.

Mercedes gave the Giants the lead in the bottom of the first with a double and then smoked a two-run shot right down the left field line in the second inning. The ball left his bat at 111.7 mph, making it the hardest homer of the year for the Giants and eighth-hardest in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Mercedes drew a walk in the fourth inning and then singled, getting to within a triple of the cycle. He had a shot when he came up against position player Carson Kelly in the eighth with a big gap in right-center, but he grounded out.

Underrated Austin

The most underrated performance of the first half goes to Austin Slater, who entered the 86th game of the season ranked second on the team in FanGraphs' version of Wins Above Replacement and first in wRC+, an all-encompassing measure of offensive success. Slater showed off his all-around game in the first inning Tuesday.

The first pitch of the night was crushed to center by Josh Rojas, but Slater, who was shifted over toward left, ran it down and made a leaping grab at the wall. That robbed Rojas of at least a double, and Slater bookended that play by lining a double to right on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning.

With a three-hit night, he raised his average to .287 and OPS to .851.

Bart Bomb

There have been some positive signs recently for Joey Bart, who had his time back in Triple-A cut short when Curt Casali injured his oblique. Bart came inches from hitting a homer last week in Phoenix and on Monday night he had a couple of lineouts to the edge of the track in left field.

The breakthrough finally came in the second inning Tuesday, when Bart jumped on a 2-0 mistake from Dallas Keuchel and crushed it to dead center for his fifth homer of the season, giving the Giants a 5-0 lead. The blast was Bart's first off a pitcher since April 29 (he took Albert Pujols deep in May).

The homer traveled 430 feet, making it the longest batted ball of Bart's career. At 107.4 mph, it was the sixth-hardest-hit ball of the season for Bart.

