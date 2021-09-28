Giants Observations: SF Earns 6-4 Win Behind D-Backs' Mistakes

What we learned as Giants top D-backs, tie SF-era win record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- It wasn't pretty, but against the Arizona Diamondbacks it doesn't have to be.The Giants won 6-4 on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, lowering their magic number to win the NL West to four and matching the San Francisco-era franchise record with 103 victories.

On a day when they put Brandon Belt on the IL, the Giants kept chugging along and kept their two-game lead on the LA Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1. They were all too happy to take advantage of a sloppy Diamondbacks pitching staff that walked two runs in with the bases loaded, brought two more in on wild pitches and hit two Giants.

The game was tied after five, but the last-place Diamondbacks did the Giants some favors in the bottom of the sixth. OK, a lot of favors. An error on Evan Longoria's grounder to short got the leadoff runner aboard, and Longoria moved to second when Alex Dickerson was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and one out, Wilmer Flores lined a single to right to give the Giants the lead.

A walk of Buster Posey brought another run home and Brandon Crawford's broken-bat single made it 4-1. The Giants tacked on a fifth run on a wild pitch. The Diamondbacks are not very good. Having said that, this wasn't a great night for the Giants, either.

Their offense took advantage of Diamondbacks mistakes to build a lead and Tyler Rogers nearly gave it back in the eighth. He allowed a pair of runs and a long sac fly that would have been a game-tying homer in 14 MLB parks but died in Triples Alley. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth and got his first career save.

Bouncing Back

Logan Webb had a rough one the last time out, nearly getting knocked out in the first inning at Petco Park. He looked like his normal second-half self in five innings on Tuesday. Webb gave up just an unearned run and struck out six, and he threw one of his best pitches in a tough spot.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out in the fourth and home plate umpire Scott Barry, who had an awful night, missed a slider that would have gotten Webb the second out. He ran the count full, but threw an outside changeup that Josh VanMeter bounced to short for an inning-ending double play. Webb was pretty hyped as he walked back to the dugout:

Webb was fired up after the inning-ending double play pic.twitter.com/Cce4dTzCF8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 29, 2021

The outing lowered Webb's ERA to 2.93. He is scheduled to pitch one more time this regular season, although that could change if the Giants are able to clinch before the final game of the season.

All In The Family

Heliot Ramos went from Double-A to Triple-A but won't be getting all the way up to the big leagues this season, but his older brother made an appearance on Tuesday night. Henry Ramos is with the Diamondbacks now and seeing his first big-league action. He entered the night with a .637 OPS and one homer in 38 at-bats and pinch-hit in the fifth.

With a runner on, Ramos hit a hard grounder to the hole at short. Brandon Crawford was the only fielder on that side and made a tricky play look easy while getting the out at first. Crawford then alertly ran over to cover third, keeping baserunner Jake McCarthy (the brother of Giants minor leaguer Joe McCarthy) from advancing. Webb got out of the inning a couple minutes later.

With the River Cats having a rare Tuesday off, Heliot made the trip down from Sacramento to watch his brother:

Giants prospect Heliot Ramos is at tonight’s game to watch his brother Henry, an outfielder for the D-backs



[via @HeliotRamos] pic.twitter.com/AQ6WIPyZKh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 29, 2021

If Joe McCarthy also made the trip, he was in the park for his brother's homer in the seventh.

Cleaning Up

The Giants went 15-4 against the Rockies this season, getting two sweeps at Coors Field to close out the season series. The Diamondbacks have been even more helpful in the pursuit of an NL West title.

Tuesday's win was the 15th in 17 games against Arizona this year, the most the Giants have ever had against the Diamondbacks in one season. With a sweep, the Giants will tie their San Francisco-era record for most wins in a season against one opponent. They went 17-5 against the Cubs in 1961.

The Giants are 7-0 against the Diamondbacks at home this season, but they don't have a shot at the most lopsided matchup of 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays went 18-1 against the Baltimore Orioles this year.

