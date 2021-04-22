Giants Observations: What We Learned in 3-0 Win Over Marlins

What we learned in Giants' shutout win over Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Halfway through Thursday's game at Oracle Park, the Giants lost third baseman Evan Longoria to hamstring tightness, meaning they now have pulled all four Opening Day infielders from games over the last 48 hours.

They keep chugging along, though.

Aaron Sanchez threw five shutout innings, another hard-throwing rookie had an eye-opening debut, and an early rally held up as the Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 in their return home. They have won 10 of their last 14 games.

Two of the runs came on a single by Curt Casali, who caught his fifth consecutive shutout, the longest MLB streak since Francisco Cervelli was behind the plate for five straight Pirates shutouts in 2015.

Also, there was a rabbit at the yard.

Here are three other things to know ...

Looking Like He Belongs

At 21 years, 237 days, Gregory Santos was the youngest Giant to make his debut since Madison Bumgarner in 2009 (20 years, 38 days) and the youngest to appear in a game for the team since Bumgarner's final start of 2010. He looked completely, 100 percent at home.

Gregory Santos gets back-to-back Ks in his MLB debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zwcRY41lKM — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 23, 2021

Santos kicked off his MLB career with two strikeouts and then got a grounder to third before calmly walking off the mound and pointing to the sky. He threw six fastballs, all of which were 97-98 mph, and topped out at 98.9. But the real revelation was his slider, a pitch that got him Thursday's promotion.

Santos got all three outs with the pitch, which topped out at 91. Of his 10 sliders, eight went for strikes, a pretty impressive feat for a 21-year-old pitching above A-ball for the first time.

Another Solid Start

Sanchez used to be the one lighting up the radar gun, but these days the veteran relies more on knowing how to set up hitters, and he had the Marlins completely off-balance for five innings. Sanchez allowed just two hits, lowering his ERA to 1.83.

The Giants signed Sanchez in part because he was hitting the upper 90s in showcases, but his fastball never topped 90 mph on a very cold night at Oracle Park. Sanchez moved it around well, though, getting nine groundball outs.

Ruf Start for Marlins

Darin Ruf hit a homer 108.5 mph in a pinch-hit at-bat on Wednesday, and topped that with his first at-bat Friday. His RBI double in the first left the bat at 109.9 mph and was the hardest-hit ball of the season for the Giants.

Ruf got a good break on Casali's single and scored easily from second when left fielder Corey Dickerson bobbled the ball. He's looking like someone who is going to start against just about every lefty, especially if the Giants continue to get banged up.

