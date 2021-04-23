Giants Observations: What We Learned in 5-3 Win Over Marlins

What we learned in Giants' narrow home win over Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A night after Alex the Rabbit got all the attention, Alex Wood starred at Oracle Park.

In his second start as a Giant, Wood allowed just one hit over seven innings and watched the lineup pull away after he was taken out. The Giants beat the Marlins 5-3, winning for the fifth time in six games and the 11th time in the last 15.

This one was another dominant all-around performance for the pitching staff, which gave up three hits for the second straight game. Two of the three left the yard, including Jesus Aguilar's homer in the ninth that made the final score closer.

With Wood's performance, the starting staff lowered its ERA to 2.56, the fourth-lowest in the big leagues.

Here are three more things to know ...

Just About Unhittable

Wood gave up a long leadoff homer to Jazz Chisholm and then completely shut the Marlins down. He retired 21 of the next 22, allowing just one walk in addition to that one hit in his seven innings. Wood struck out seven on a night when his slider was pretty dominant. He got six strikeouts with the pitch.

Wood has only faced the Marlins since coming off the IL, and they don't appear to have a good offense, but it's still been a great start to his Giants career. In two starts, he has allowed one run on just four hits and one walk. He has allowed just 10 earned runs in his last 10 starts against the Giants.

Heating Up

Mike Yastrzemski is starting to look a lot like his 2020 self, and he gave Wood an early lead by backspinning a two-run shot into the first row in left field. The homer was Yastrzemski's third of the year.

Yastrzemski later added a second hit, giving him four multi-hit games in his last 10. After an extremely slow start, he has his average above .200.

Wilmer Flores has also struggled, but he was 2-for-4 and had a hard RBI single up the middle in a three-run seventh.

More History For Buster

When he got down in the crouch and caught Wood's first pitch, Buster Posey became the first in Giants history to catch 1,000 games. Of the 16 teams that were part of the pre-expansion era, the Giants and the Twins were the only ones without a 1,000-game catcher.

Posey has also made 229 appearances at first base and has 30 starts as a DH. In addition to all that, he has started 53 games behind the plate in the postseason.

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast