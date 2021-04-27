Giants Observations: What We Learned in Late 7-5 Loss to Rockies

What we learned in Giants' extra-innings loss to Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With May just a few days away, the Colorado Rockies finally got a win on the road, and they did it at the expense of one of the biggest arms in the Giants organization.

Rookie Gregory Santos gave up two homers in three pitches in the top of the 10th and the Giants couldn't crawl back, losing 7-5 to the Rockies. Colorado had been 0-7 on the road this year, including 0-4 at Oracle Park.

In what became a bullpen game relatively early, the Giants (15-9) took the lead in the fifth when Brandon Belt lined a homer into the arcade, but the Rockies (9-14) came right back with a rally and tied the score on an error.

The game remained tied until the ninth, when closer Jake McGee came on and gave up a leadoff homer to Garrett Hampson on a 95 mph fastball right down the middle. Brandon Crawford erased that with his own bomb, a laser that shot 370 feet and splashed down in McCovey Cove. It was Crawford's third career splash hit.

The Rockies jumped right back on top in the 10th, when Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron went back-to-back off Santos. McMahon's 450-foot blast was on a 93 mph slider and Cron took 99 mph deep to right.

One homer in extras just wasn't enough

Here are three more things to know from the Giants' rough loss.

Strange StartAaron Sanchez gave up just one hit ... but he also walked five. He struck out six of the 20 batters he faced ... but he also left with the bases loaded in the fifth. It was a weird start in what has been a bit of a weird month for Sanchez.

His velocity was back up in the first inning Tuesday, but it's still way down from the past and from what was expected. He topped out at 92 but averaged just about 90 mph, which was still an improvement from his previous start.

Regardless of the velocity, though, Sanchez is finding a way to have success in short stints. He was charged with two runs -- both coming off Charlie Blackmon's bat in the first -- and will finish the month with a 2.22 ERA.

Moving on up?

With Jarlin Garcia on the injured list and Wandy Peralta headed to Yankee Stadium, Jose Alvarez and Caleb Baragar are going to get more opportunities in tight spots. Alvarez had a pretty strong appearance Tuesday, and it should have looked better on paper.

Alvarez entered with the bases loaded and two down in the fifth and saved Sanchez by getting a grounder back to the mound. He came back out for the fifth and immediately got into trouble, putting runners on the corners. Alvarez looked like he would get out of it when he induced a pop-up and then a grounder up the middle, but Crawford's throw to first sailed wide, allowing a run to score.

Alvarez was followed by Camilo Doval, who had an easy 1-2-3 inning while leaning on a wipeout slider.

The Good and the Bad

Jason Vosler, making his first big league start, tied the game in the fourth with a double down the right field line, but the Giants failed to take the lead thanks to one of the weirdest moments of the season.

Mauricio Dubon was on first when the play started and he busted it around third before running through a stop sign.

Dubon had his head down and ended up running into third base coach Ron Wotus, too, which halted his momentum and got him thrown out at the plate by about 30 feet.