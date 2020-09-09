Giants on Track to Play Wednesday Night Despite Ominous Sky

The air quality at Oracle Park is good enough for Wednesday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There will be no Orange Friday at Oracle Park this week, with the Giants flying out to San Diego after Wednesday's game for a four-game series with the Padres. But there should be an Orange Wednesday.

The Giants woke up Wednesday to find that San Francisco's sky was still dark and matched their team's color, and several players and coaches took to Twitter and Instagram to send out videos from their team hotel and the ballpark.

But the strange situation likely won't impact Wednesday night's game against the Mariners.

"I think we're always monitoring air quality. Certainly it was a strange look when we all woke up this morning and found the orange-ish/red hue to the sky. Walking onto the field today was certainly different, in the middle of the afternoon and having the sky look a little bit dark," manager Gabe Kapler said. "But my understanding is that the air quality is okay. Of course we'll keep tabs on it, and if anything changes we'll make the best decisions for the health and well-being of our players."

The AQI (air quality index) in San Francisco rated at 90 as Kapler spoke, which is considered moderate. As odd as the scene has been in the city, the Giants have played under similar conditions in terms of air quality for much of the last couple of weeks as fires have raged across the state.

The conditions were getting better -- and less orange-ish -- over the course of the day, but early on, there were some stunning visuals at Oracle Park.