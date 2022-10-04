Giants Observations: Alex Cobb Solid; Offense Ice-Cold in Loss to Padres

What we learned as Giants' bats go quiet in loss to Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants will need a win on the final day of the regular season to finish at .500.

They came to San Diego needing just one win to reach 81 for the year, but the first two nights have been ugly for the lineup. A night after they were no-hit into the fifth and shut out into the ninth, the Giants managed just four hits. They lost 6-2 to a Padres team that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, falling to 80-81.

For the second straight night, both lineups took a while to get going. Alex Cobb and Sean Manaea were sharp, but the Padres jumped on reliever Jharel Cotton in the sixth and took a 5-0 lead.

As they did Monday, the Giants answered the first flurry of the night with one of their own. They scored two runs in the top of the eighth but couldn't get any closer, in part because Joc Pederson's blast to dead center was caught at the wall.

In The Books

Cobb's first season in San Francisco ended on a high note. He struck out the side in the fifth inning before being lifted because of a predetermined innings count.

Cobb finished the year with a 3.73 ERA in 149 2/3 innings, which is fine, but if you dig deeper, you find a pretty strong season. Cobb allowed one run in five innings Tuesday and struck out seven, lowering his FIP to 2.80, which ranks fifth among NL starters who threw at least 140 innings, trailing only Carlos Rodón, Aaron Nola, Max Scherzer and Max Fried. He finished with a career-high 151 strikeouts.

It was a good season, one ruined many, many times by poor infield defense. It seemed appropriate that Cobb's first inning Tuesday included an error on the first baseman, but he got out of the jam.

Something To Work On

Trent Grisham easily stole second during the four-run sixth, continuing a recent theme. The Diamondbacks ran at will against the Giants over the weekend and the Padres have been aggressive, too.

Entering the final two games, Giants catchers ranked 25th in the big leagues in caught-stealing percentage. They have allowed 86 stolen bases in 106 attempts. Last year, with Buster Posey running the show, the Giants allowed just 53 stolen bases.

First Look

The new battery in the bottom of the eighth was an interesting one. Rookie Cole Waites made his return and was caught by Ford Proctor, who made his first big league appearance behind the plate.

Proctor is normally an infielder but picked up catching a couple of years ago to add versatility. The inning was going well for both rookies until Wil Myers blasted an 0-2 fastball into the left field seats with two outs.

