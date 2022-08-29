Giants-Padres Game Delayed by Malfunctioning Oracle Park Lights

Giants-Padres game delayed by malfunctioning lights at Oracle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- What more can go wrong for the 2022 Giants? Well, now even the ballpark is malfunctioning.

Monday night's game between the Giants and Padres was stopped before the top of the third inning because of an issue with the light banks at Oracle Park. It was noticeably dark early in the game and umpires went over to talk to manager Gabe Kapler after the second inning before pulling players off the field.

The game currently is in a delay due to the Oracle Park lights not functioning properly

Around 8:13 p.m. PT, the lights began working properly and the game resumed at 8:28 p.m. PT. The game was delayed 40 minutes by the issue with the lights.

As the sun started to set in the second inning, visibility became an issue. That wasn't ideal for a Giants team that fell behind 3-0 in the first. It got dark in the second inning as Mike Yastrzemski swung through a fastball to end the inning. Carlos Rodón and Joey Bart ran out to warm up for the third, but they were told to leave the field.

About five minutes into the delay, Jorge Costa, who oversees all operations for the Giants, came out to talk with the umpires and Kapler. They all then met with Padres manager Bob Melvin and the umpires retreated back to their locker room. After 15 minutes, relievers from both teams left the bullpens and headed to the clubhouses.

The delay was the second in the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped as he watched a pop-up behind the plate. He apparently suffered a lower body injury and there was a 10-minute delay as first base umpire John Tumpane went back to the locker room to get his gear on. Hudson was taken back to the clubhouse for medical attention.

