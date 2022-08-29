Giants

Giants-Padres Game Delayed by Malfunctioning Oracle Park Lights

By Alex Pavlovic

Giants-Padres game delayed by malfunctioning lights at Oracle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- What more can go wrong for the 2022 Giants? Well, now even the ballpark is malfunctioning.

Monday night's game between the Giants and Padres was stopped before the top of the third inning because of an issue with the light banks at Oracle Park. It was noticeably dark early in the game and umpires went over to talk to manager Gabe Kapler after the second inning before pulling players off the field.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Around 8:13 p.m. PT, the lights began working properly and the game resumed at 8:28 p.m. PT. The game was delayed 40 minutes by the issue with the lights.

As the sun started to set in the second inning, visibility became an issue. That wasn't ideal for a Giants team that fell behind 3-0 in the first. It got dark in the second inning as Mike Yastrzemski swung through a fastball to end the inning. Carlos Rodón and Joey Bart ran out to warm up for the third, but they were told to leave the field. 

Sports

NBA Aug 28

What Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green Bring to Warriors in Bruce Fraser's Eyes

49ers Aug 28

Charvarius Ward Returns to 49ers Practice, Wants to Go by ‘Mooney' Nickname

About five minutes into the delay, Jorge Costa, who oversees all operations for the Giants, came out to talk with the umpires and Kapler. They all then met with Padres manager Bob Melvin and the umpires retreated back to their locker room. After 15 minutes, relievers from both teams left the bullpens and headed to the clubhouses.

RELATED: It's now or never as Giants hold on to slim playoff hopes

The delay was the second in the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped as he watched a pop-up behind the plate. He apparently suffered a lower body injury and there was a 10-minute delay as first base umpire John Tumpane went back to the locker room to get his gear on. Hudson was taken back to the clubhouse for medical attention.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

GiantsPadres
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us