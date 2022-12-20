Giants Postpone Carlos Correa Introductory Press Conference at Oracle Park

Giants postpone Correa's introductory press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been three years since the last press conference for a new arrival at Oracle Park, but the wait for the next one will be a little bit longer.

Shortstop Carlos Correa's scheduled 11 a.m. press conference was postponed at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, along with scheduled radio and TV appearances. The Giants did not elaborate beyond a seven-word email and team officials have not responded to requests for comment, but Correa and the team are awaiting a test result, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

I’m told Correa/Giants awaiting test results. I’m unclear if that is just a delay (maybe because it’s Christmas week) from yesterday’s physical or if he is ill. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 20, 2022

Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal last week but the Giants have not officially announced it, which is the norm for them until a player passes his physical. Per a source, the physical was Monday.

Correa regularly dealt with injuries early in his career, but he has played 148 and 136 games the last two seasons, along with 58 in the shortened 60-game season in 2020. The 28-year-old is set to become the Giants everyday shortstop for the foreseeable future.

The Giants have not held a press conference at Oracle Park since Gabe Kapler was introduced in 2019. In part because of a pandemic, the last player to get introduced with a ceremony and press conference was Mark Melancon, who signed a four-year deal after the 2016 season. They did hold a press conference last November when Buster Posey retired.

The Giants were set to go big for Correa, but those plans temporarily are now on hold.

