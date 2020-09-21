Giants Takeaways: What You Might Have Missed in 7-2 Loss Vs. Rockies

What you might have missed as Giants lose, fall below .500 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's urgency to this final week, particularly at Oracle Park. But it sure didn't feel that way on Monday night.

The Giants had one of their flatter performances of the season in a game that had the worst pace we've seen all year. Johnny Cueto got rocked early and the Giants lost 7-2 to the Colorado Rockies in the first of a four-game series.

With seven games remaining, the Giants are 26-27 and half a game out of the final NL postseason spot. Here are three things to know from the first night back home ...

Rough Night

You knew it wasn't Cueto's night when he got called for a balk while doing his slow shimmy -- which has become a go-to move in 2020 -- with a runner on third. That made it 4-0, and the Rockies kept tacking on.

Cueto was charged with seven earned in 4 1/3 innings, his high in five seasons as a Giant. This was the seventh time in Cueto's career that he allowed at least seven earned, and the first since Sept. 13, 2015.

Cueto has been dealing with hip discomfort and manager Gabe Kapler said in the afternoon that he would watch the right-hander closely. In his last five starts, Cueto has allowed 20 earned runs on 33 hits. If the Giants reach the postseason, he looks like a Game 3 starter at best, at the moment.

Welcome Back, Dad

In his first game back from witnessing the birth of his first son, Alex Dickerson carried the offense. Dickerson had a single and double early and hit a loud solo homer to right-center in the seventh. The blast was Dickerson's ninth, tying him with Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores for the team lead.

Levi Ross Dickerson was born on Sunday in San Diego.

The Race

On a positive note, the Giants didn't lose much ground in the wild card race. The Phillies, Brewers, Marlins and Cardinals all lost. The Reds won for the eighth time in nine games, moving into sole possession of the first wild card spot.

The Giants are a full game behind the Reds and half a game behind the Phillies, who lost to the Nationals with their ace, Zack Wheeler, on the mound.