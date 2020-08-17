Giants Takeaways: What You Might Have Missed in 7-6 Loss to Angels

BOX SCORE

Gabe Kapler said repeatedly over the weekend that he still had faith in Trevor Gott. He wasn't lying, which is commendable, I guess. So you can give the Giants that.

You cannot, however, give them a win, not after Gott was used in another save opportunity and blew it yet again. Gott gave up a two-run walk-off to Tommy La Stella and the Giants lost 7-6 to the Angels in Anaheim on Monday. Gott has blown three ninth-inning leads in four days, allowing 11 total runs.

It's pretty incredible, actually, and there will be some fallout from all this.

For now, here are three takeaways from the fifth straight loss ...

Good Stuff, Bad Results

Left-hander Tyler Anderson poured in strikes and twice whiffed the side, but he walked off after five innings having allowed five earned runs. The majority of the damage came in his last inning.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI double and Albert Pujols followed with a two-run double that was a few feet from being his 660th career homer. He remains one away from tying Willie Mays.

Anderson ended up striking out eight, and he got rookie Jo Adell three times. He should have pitched around Pujols, though. Adell was on deck.

Trout's Gonna Trout

Anderson got Trout to pop up in the first inning, but in his second at-bat he crushed a shot to dead center. The homer was his 10th of the year, which momentarily gave him the MLB lead (Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two shortly thereafter to get to 11).

The Giants have allowed a homer in 20 consecutive games, extending their franchise record.

Belted

Brandon Belt tends to pick homers up in bunches, and a day after he hit his second of the year, he went deep again. Belt hit two more balls hard to center, although Trout wasn't having it.

Belt crushes one outta here and the Giants lead 😮 pic.twitter.com/PQMbc7ZeK8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 18, 2020

Brandon Crawford picked up another hit and Mauricio Dubon, who got off to a slow start himself, had a pair. The regulars are starting to come around.

