Giants Takeaways: What You Might've Missed in 10-1 Win Over Mariners

What you might've missed as Giants win fifth straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants claim they're not scoreboard watching, but there was probably no way to avoid it Wednesday night.

A 29-9 loss -- which the Miami Marlins suffered in Atlanta -- is the kind of thing that gets passed around a dugout pretty quickly, even in a year with limited conversation, and it allowed the Giants to keep surging up the standings. With their 10-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, the eighth in 10 games, the Giants moved a full game ahead of Miami for the seventh playoff spot and 2 1/2 ahead of the Colorado Rockies, the current ninth-place team in the NL.

This one was a familiar story. The Giants once again put up big offensive numbers at home. It's what they do now. Here are three things to know ...

Milestone for Yaz

Mike Yastrzemski hit 21 homers as a rookie, and when he took a two-strike pitch from a lefty into the arcade in the third inning of a scoreless game, Yastrzemski got to nine homers this season. That gives him 30 in 151 games with the Giants. He did it in 533 at-bats, which is about a full season.

The homer was Yastrzemski's eighth with two strikes, the most in the majors. It was also his fifth in 57 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

New Team, New Man

Tyler Anderson had faced the Arizona Diamondbacks three starts in a row, which is just bizarre, and seemed to ruin the rhythm he had going. He threw a shutout the first time but then allowed 11 runs over the next two starts.

Given a new opponent, Anderson was dominant. He gave up three hits over six shutout innings, walking one and striking out four. His timing was pretty good, too. While Drew Smyly seems likely to take Trevor Cahill's spot, the Giants also have Jeff Samardzija in the wings. There's no time right now for struggling starters.

As Advertised

Joey Bart had two hard singles -- 101 mph and 108.7 mph -- and drove in a run. He has very quietly gotten his average up to .283 with a .348 on-base percentage, although he's still looking for that first homer.