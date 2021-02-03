Heliot Ramos, the Giants' Top Outfield Prospect, Will Be in Big League Camp

Top outfield prospect Heliot Ramos to join big leaguers in Giants camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Last year was a particularly rough one for top prospects looking to quickly climb to the big leagues, but the Giants felt good about the progress that some of their future stars made when invited to Spring Training 2.0 at Oracle Park and the alternate site in Sacramento. One of the younger ones will be in camp when position players report to Scottsdale Stadium in three weeks.

According to his representatives, 21-year-old outfielder Heliot Ramos has been given an invite to big league camp. Outside of the three-week stint in San Francisco last summer, this will be Ramos' first experience with the big leaguers and big league coaching staff.

https://twitter.com/MungerEnglishSM/status/1356508556829278210

Ramos is expected to be joined by many of the organization's top prospects. Good friend Joey Bart will be on the big league side for a second time and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Patrick Bailey in camp the year after he was drafted, as the first-rounder made huge strides at the alternate site last summer and the Giants typically bring six catchers to camp. Hunter Bishop and Will Wilson also stand out as likely additions, and Marco Luciano should have a strong shot after playing at the alternate site last summer.

None of the prospects, including Bart, will make the opening day roster. The Giants have said they'll be cautious with placements out of camp. Ramos is likely to begin the 2021 season with Double-A Richmond, where he got 95 at-bats in 2019.

"Our general approach with our prospects is going to be to be pretty conservative with placements starting the season, just because a lot of these guys will not have played competitive baseball in a pretty long period of time, but then to promote pretty aggressively once the season starts," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said earlier this offseason. "We want to give the guys the opportunity to advance if their performance warrants it."

Ramos, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, had a .369 on-base percentage and hit 16 homers in 2019, showing the increased plate discipline that will be so key as he aims to take advantage of his raw skills. While some scouts believe he'll ultimately outgrow center field, the Giants have kept him there thus far, and there's a chance Ramos makes his debut in 2021.

Ramos was recently listed as the game's 58th best prospect by The Athletic's Keith Law, and came in at 82 on MLB.com's list and 83 on Baseball-America's. He is widely regarded as the No. 3 prospect in the Giants' system, behind Luciano and Bart.