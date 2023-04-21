How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Friday Night

Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the New York Mets!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the second of a four-game series between the National League squads. The Mets won Thursday's series opener 9-4.

Here's a breakdown and preview on what to expect:

Giants look to get back on track

The Giants (6-12) enter Friday's contest having lost six out of their last seven games. They are 2-5 at home and have a minus-11 run differential on the season.

Third baseman J.D. Davis leads the team in batting average (.328) and RBIs (13). Second baseman Thairo Estrada has the most hits (22), and center fielder Mike Yastrzemski has the most home runs (4). First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. has the best on-base percentage (.435).

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani is set to toe the rubber for the Giants Friday night. He's 1-0 on the season with a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 innings of work across three games.

Mets off to hot start

The Mets (13-7) have won seven out of their last eight games and are 9-5 on the road. They have a plus-16 run differential.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo leads the team in three major hitting stats: batting average (.368), hits (25) and on-base percentage (.488). First baseman Pete Alonso leads the squad in home runs (9) and RBIs (19).

Lefty Joey Lucchesi, a Newark native, is slated to get the start on the mound Friday night. This will be his first action in the majors this season.

Watch Giants vs. Mets on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.