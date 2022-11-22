Joc Pederson Recruiting MLB Free Agent Aaron Judge to Giants on Instagram

Pederson uses Instagram to recruit Judge to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the Giants will be pulling out all the stops in recruiting free-agent slugger Aaron Judge.

After the New York Yankees slugger was spotted in San Francisco on Monday night, reportedly with plans to visit the Giants on Tuesday, Joc Pederson took to Instagram in an effort to recruit the American League MVP to the Giants.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Joc is trying to recruit Aaron Judge to the Giants 🤞



[via @yungjoc650] pic.twitter.com/xE3fJGl3U3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 23, 2022

"I got 99 problems ... winning ain't one. We're ready when you are @thejudge44" Pederson wrote in reference to Judge's jersey number and the famous Jay-Z song "99 Problems."

Pederson sweetened the post with a photoshop of the slugger in orange and black, a picture that is posted by Giants fans in the replies of nearly every tweet about Judge on Twitter.

After attempting to recruit free agent shortstop Trevor Story to San Francisco one year ago, Pederson is hoping for better luck this time around.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast