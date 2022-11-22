Giants

Joc Pederson Recruiting MLB Free Agent Aaron Judge to Giants on Instagram

By Taylor Wirth

Pederson uses Instagram to recruit Judge to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the Giants will be pulling out all the stops in recruiting free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. 

After the New York Yankees slugger was spotted in San Francisco on Monday night, reportedly with plans to visit the Giants on Tuesday, Joc Pederson took to Instagram in an effort to recruit the American League MVP to the Giants. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I got 99 problems ... winning ain't one. We're ready when you are @thejudge44" Pederson wrote in reference to Judge's jersey number and the famous Jay-Z song "99 Problems." 

Pederson sweetened the post with a photoshop of the slugger in orange and black, a picture that is posted by Giants fans in the replies of nearly every tweet about Judge on Twitter. 

Sports

49ers 48 mins ago

49ers Looking Like Contender Following Blowout vs. Cardinals

49ers 20 hours ago

George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames

RELATED: Cain, Kent give Giants ties to 2023 Baseball Hall ballot

After attempting to recruit free agent shortstop Trevor Story to San Francisco one year ago, Pederson is hoping for better luck this time around. 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBAaron Judge
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us