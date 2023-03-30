MLB

MLB Opening Day 2023: Yankees' Aaron Judge Homers in First At-Bat Vs. Giants

The Yankees' new captain is picking up where he left off last season

By Tristi Rodriguez

Judge homers in first at-bat vs. Giants in MLB season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for the Giants to get a friendly reminder of what they missed out on in MLB free agency. 

Aaron Judge, who San Francisco heavily pursued in the offseason before he chose to re-sign with the New York Yankees, hit a towering 422-foot home run to center field in his first at-bat against the Giants on Opening Day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Just as the script was written. 

The Giants opened their 2023 season with a three-game series against the guy who broke their hearts in the offseason on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. 

San Francisco did everything it could to bring the reigning American League MVP home to Northern California, but after toying with the emotions of many Bay Area fans, Judge revealed he never wanted to leave the Bronx. 

Sports

Giants 2 hours ago

Giants Opening Day Roster: Late Matt Beaty Trade Forces Few Changes

Giants Mar 28

Five Things Giants Must Do to Exceed Expectations for 2023 MLB Season

After their hearts healed and the emotions died down a little, the focus was back to the Giants and the new season. Given all of the offseason drama surrounding Judge and the Giants, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he anticipates the series to be fun, but doesn't doubt that his guys have a little extra motivation facing Judge

RELATED: Giants excited to open up with marquee series against Judge

But on Thursday, it looks like Judge, too, had some motivation. 

This already was expected to be an emotional series for a number of reasons, but it can serve as the perfect wake-up call to the world that baseball is so back. 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Francisco GiantsNew York YankeesAaron Judge
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us