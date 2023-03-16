MLB Rumors: Sergio Romo to Sign Giants Contract, Pitch in Exhibition Game

Report: Romo to sign Giants deal, appear in exhibition game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sergio Romo, the fan-favorite reliever who won three World Series titles across nine seasons with the Giants, will retire wearing the Orange and Black.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reported Thursday the Giants have agreed to sign Romo to a minor league contract that includes an invite to spring training.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The plan is for Romo to appear in at least one spring training game, including the Bay Bridge exhibition finale March 27 against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park. Giants fans will receive a proper chance to bid farewell to the electric right-hander who gained popularity with his eccentric personality and trademark "El Mechón" warm-up song.

Just don’t expect Romo to take up a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster.

“When they approached me, it was, ‘You never know, you may catch lightning in a bottle,' ” Romo told Baggarly. “And I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I’ll be honest with you guys, I haven’t done anything since September.’

“There’s no lightning in this bottle, trust me. You’re not going to find that. But I know I’ll try to compete my ass off when I’m out there. I might actually be nervous for a change.”

Romo was selected by the Giants in the 28th round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of Colorado Mesa University. As one of the best underdog stories in the Giants organization, Romo sprinted through the minor league ranks and made his major league debut in 2008.

Across nine seasons with San Francisco, Romo logged a 2.58 ERA, 2.71 FIP and 10.2 K/9 while helping the Giants hang championship banners in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He was part of the “Core Four,” a group of four relievers – Romo, Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla and Javier Lopez – who were around for all three titles.

Romo departed the Giants in 2017 when he signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. He then went on to suit up for the Rays, Marlins, Twins, A’s, Mariners and Blue Jays.

But one place has always been home for Romo.

“Forever Giant,” Romo told Baggarly. “You hear that, forever Giant. And for me, that’s what’s up. I mean that. Forever grateful. Legitimately, that’s what’s up.”