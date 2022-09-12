MLB Rumors: Wilmer Flores, Giants Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Report: Flores agrees to two-year extension with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Giants traded Darin Ruf to the New York Mets at the deadline, there was some surprise around the game that Wilmer Flores was not the right-handed bat to go. But the Giants wanted Flores back, and they didn't wait until the offseason to take care of business.

Flores has agreed to a two-year contract extension with a mutual option for a third season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Monday, citing a source. The deal ultimately could keep Flores, one of Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's first notable additions to the lineup, in San Francisco for six seasons.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Source: Wilmer Flores and the #SFGiants are in agreement on a 2-yr contract extension with a mutual option for 2025, pending physical review. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 12, 2022

After six seasons with the Mets and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Flores signed with the Giants before the 2020 MLB season. That decision has proven to be one of the best made by this front office. Flores originally signed a two-year, $6.25 million deal, and the Giants made the easy call to pick up an option for 2022.

Flores has been their most consistent offensive player this season, and on Sunday night he hit his 18th homer, tying a career-high. Flores has a .733 OPS this season while seeing time at three infield spots and designated hitter. He primarily plays second base, but the Giants may have a lot of plate appearances available at designated hitter next season if Brandon Belt does not return.

Flores has taken on a leadership role and has been crucial in onboarding young players like Thairo Estrada, so the Giants will value his presence as they start to mix in prospects like Marco Luciano and Casey Schmitt. He also is definitely the player manager Gabe Kapler raves about most often.

Flores turned 31 in August, but the Giants don't have many veterans signed long-term as they aim to get younger and more athletic. Belt will be a free agent after this season and the Giants hold an option on Evan Longoria, who almost certainly has no more than one season left in his big league career. Brandon Crawford has one year left on his deal. Tommy La Stella does, too, but he's a candidate to be moved or released this winter.

When this deal is made official, Flores will be the only position player signed beyond 2023.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast