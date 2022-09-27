Giants Observations: Logan Webb, Joc Pederson Fuel Win Over Rockies

What we learned as Webb, Pederson help fuel win over Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The overall circumstances are much different than a season ago, but the Giants once again are getting healthy by feasting on the Colorado Rockies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They won 5-2 on Tuesday night to kick off their final homestand of the year, giving them seven wins in their last eight games, five of which have come against the last-place Rockies. They improved to 76-78 and now must go just 5-3 over the next week-plus to finish at .500.

The Giants jumped out to a lead behind homers from Joc Pederson and J.D. Davis, two of the greatest success stories for the front office this season. They then broke the game open in the seventh with one of their stranger rallies of the season.

Joey Bart hit a one-out single and Joc Pederson followed with a bouncer that went for a triple after the ball hit the first base bag and then got kicked as two Rockies fielders tried to chase it down. Thairo Estrada's flare to right had Pederson jogging home for a four-run lead.

Logan Webb was long gone by that point, but he did more than enough in the time he was given and earned his 15th win of the season. Here are three more things to know:

Taking Advantage Of His Time

Webb is on an innings count the rest of the way and was set for just five on Tuesday, but he made the most of them. After some trouble in the first, Webb settled in and finished off his outing in style. He struck out the final five Rockies he faced before being pulled after five innings and 78 pitches.

Webb was charged with one earned run, lowering his ERA to 2.90. With one start remaining, he's very likely to beat last year's mark of 3.03. On Tuesday, Webb passed last year's strikeout total and set a new career-high with 163.

Joc Jolt

The Rockies scored in the top of the first and got three hits off Webb, but Pederson immediately brought the crowd back into the game by going deep to lead off the bottom of the inning. The homer was his 23rd of the season and the 25th leadoff homer of his career. The Giants have seven of them as a team, including two from Pederson.

After a lengthy power outage over the summer, Pederson has five homers in his last 26 games. He is just the fifth Giant in the last 10 seasons to hit at least 23 homers and joins Hunter Pence (27 in 2013) and Mike Yastrzemski (25 last season) as the only Giants outfielders to hit that mark since the Barry Bonds Era ended.

More Than Just Dingers

Davis led off the fourth by blasting a solo shot 434 feet into the visiting bullpen, something you don't see often from right-handed hitters at Oracle Park. The homer was his 11th of the season and seventh as a Giant, but it was just one part of another huge day.

Davis added a pair of singles and now has seven hits over nine at-bats over the last two games. The two outs during that span are a 105 mph liner to short on Sunday and a 101 mph grounder to short in his final at-bat Tuesday. The dude is locked in.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast