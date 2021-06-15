Thousands of Giants Fans Celebrate a Return to Normal at Oracle Park

The COVID-19 restrictions dropped Tuesday and in San Francisco’s Oracle Park, thousands basked in their reclaimed freedom.

Fans were beaming out at the Giants game, it felt like a fresh start with one woman going so far as to call it the season “reopener.”

Masks were still recommended but no longer required by the Giants and the limit on the size of the crowd was gone too.

“This just feels like ‘oh my gosh life is coming back!’” said Lisa Maund from Pleasanton. “It’s amazing we’re excited the Giants are here, we are awesome.”

And talk about back to a San Francisco kind of normal -- a marriage proposal in the second inning.

Excitement you can FEEL at Oracle Park as fans pour in at full capacity! ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ at 11 pic.twitter.com/MQO02YPQ0t — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) June 16, 2021

“Well this is June 15 and San Francisco is open and this is our favorite place so I had to do it here,” said newly-engaged Allie of San Francisco.

Even though the ballpark was not overflowing Tuesday, the excitement of opening day is overflowing to nearby restaurants.

“Feeling great to be here on reopening day, exciting to be here after a year,” said a customer.

Momo’s Restaurant was packed, just like those pre-pandemic days.

“I moved here at the height of the pandemic so it’s great to finally be outside in San Francisco,” said a customer. “Everyone without their masks on, it's all brand new.”

Local business owners breathing a sigh of reopening relief.

“Now that people can actually come here, onsite, gather together, congregate, it’s a beautiful thing to see.” said Scott Morton, owner of Momo’s.

For those thinking of going to a Giants game but aren’t sure if they want to go without protection, they still have a section for people who can prove they’re vaccinated. But that’s going away on June 25.