Two Giants Listed Among MLB's Top-100 Players for 2022 Season

Two Giants make MLB's top-100 players list for 2022 season

In order to repeat as NL West division champions, the Giants will need continued success from their biggest stars.

Career seasons from Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt in 2021 helped propel San Francisco to a franchise-best 107-win season and a division crown.

MLB.com released its annual list of the top-100 players in the game heading into the 2022 season, and both Crawford and Belt made the list.

89. Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants (2021 rank: unranked)

Last season, Belt finally put up the home run numbers that many expected him to throughout the first 10 years of his career.

Last season, Belt hit .274/.378/.597 with 29 home runs and 59 RBI in just 381 plate appearances.

Having missed the very end of the season due to a thumb injury that kept him out for the NLDS matchup with the Dodgers, Belt was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on three separate occasions last season, limiting him to just 97 games.

With a full season's worth of games, Belt would have easily surpassed the 30-home-run mark, something no Giants slugger has done since the days of Barry Bonds.

Belt will make his first spring training appearance in the Giants' matchup with the rival Dodgers on Saturday at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

58. Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants (2021 rank: unranked)

After the season Brandon Crawford had in 2021, the 58th spot might even be on the conservative side.

Not only was he the Giants' best player, but the 35-year-old shortstop finished fourth for the NL MVP.

Hitting .298/.373/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI, Crawford posted career-highs in average, OBP, slugging, OPS, HR and RBI.

His MVP-caliber season resulted in his third career All-Star appearance, his fourth career Gold Glove award and a new two-year contract extension.

If the Giants hope to maintain a similar level of success this season, they'll need another All-Star-caliber performance from their shortstop in 2022.

Crawford and Belt were the only current Giants to make the list, although former Giants Kris Bryant and Kevin Gausman came in at No. 66 and 74 respectively.

On paper, San Francisco's roster pales in comparison to that of the rival Dodgers, who have a whopping 11 players on the top-100 list.

That doesn't matter to the Giants, though, who thrived last season as underdogs.

