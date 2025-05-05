Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries unveil court design at Chase Center

The team's inaugural season in the WNBA tips off May 16 at Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Golden State Valkyries unveiled their Chase Center court design Monday ahead of their inaugural season in the WNBA.

The court design features a pattern that pays homage to the team's "V" logo, signifying the unity of Valkyries in flight.

The team will tip things off with a preseason game Tuesday night at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks. Regular season play gets underway Friday, May 16.

