Gary Payton II Describes ‘Positive' Warriors Locker Room After Game 4 Loss

GP2: Warriors' locker room remaining positive after Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II's confidence in the Warriors isn't wavering.

Despite losing 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena, Payton says the Warriors' locker room is still positive.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We know we just have to make one more run late and just create that space and opportunity," Payton told reporters after the loss. "Like I said, we just got to capitalize on when we get turnovers in transition, just capitalize on finishing the possession."

GP2 says the mood in the Warriors' locker room is positive despite the loss pic.twitter.com/0iOEbza8U4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2023

The Warriors' defensive ace added that with Golden State playing for their playoff and NBA championship lives, Payton believes Golden State's championship experience will show up in Game 5 at Chase Center.

"We got a lot of heart on this team, a lot of fight so back against the wall and we got to come out swinging," he continued. "We have a lot of guys right here that is ready and stay ready so we just got to come out and hit first."

With the series shifting back to the Bay Area, the Warriors will have to play at their best if they hope to extend the series to Game 6 back in Los Angeles as not even Payton's surprise start and Steph Curry's amazing outing were enough.

Still, if there was a team that potentially could come back from a 3-1 deficit, it would be the Warriors. They have done it before, most notably against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

It's that experience that Payton is banking on Golden State to tap into when Game 5 tips off Wednesday in the Bay.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast