Gary Payton II Describes ‘Positive' Warriors Locker Room After Game 4 Loss

By Jarrod Castillo

Gary Payton II's confidence in the Warriors isn't wavering. 

Despite losing 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena, Payton says the Warriors' locker room is still positive. 

"We know we just have to make one more run late and just create that space and opportunity," Payton told reporters after the loss. "Like I said, we just got to capitalize on when we get turnovers in transition, just capitalize on finishing the possession."

The Warriors' defensive ace added that with Golden State playing for their playoff and NBA championship lives, Payton believes Golden State's championship experience will show up in Game 5 at Chase Center. 

"We got a lot of heart on this team, a lot of fight so back against the wall and we got to come out swinging," he continued. "We have a lot of guys right here that is ready and stay ready so we just got to come out and hit first."

With the series shifting back to the Bay Area, the Warriors will have to play at their best if they hope to extend the series to Game 6 back in Los Angeles as not even Payton's surprise start and Steph Curry's amazing outing were enough

Still, if there was a team that potentially could come back from a 3-1 deficit, it would be the Warriors. They have done it before, most notably against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. 

It's that experience that Payton is banking on Golden State to tap into when Game 5 tips off Wednesday in the Bay.

