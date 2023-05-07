Steph Curry ‘Excited' for Warriors to Dig Out of Another Playoff Hole

Steph 'excited' for chance to dig out of another playoff hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors having their backs against the wall isn't new.

After dropping Game 3, 127-97, to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Golden State is attempting to avoid going down 3-1. And Steph Curry is eager about having to fight their way out of their 2-1 situation before the series shifts back to the Bay.

"There's been a lot of [talk] about Memphis [in] the very first [championship] run that we had, to Houston in [2017] and [2018] for different reasons," Curry told reporters Sunday. "Memphis last year, Game 4 in Boston last year.

"There's a lot of things you can kind of tap into in terms of experiences that we've had where we've been on the road kind of against the ropes, and we responded. This is a very similar situation, but it requires something different based on this team. And I'm excited about that opportunity."

Curry knows the Warriors have been down this path, most recently in their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings, where they faced the prospect of a 3-1 deficit. As a result, the Splash Bro might see this as a jigsaw puzzle the team needs to fix rather than a situation where they need to panic.

After Golden State's Game 3 loss, the 35-year-old noted that he expects the Warriors to bounce back as they look to make it a 2-2 series and recapture home-court advantage.

"That's kind of the nature of a playoff series, especially because of how drastically different we play," Curry told reporters postgame. "We'll respond -- got a lot of confidence in our ability to do that and it's why you play the game."

While a 3-1 deficit isn't the end of the world for the Warriors, they don't want to be staring elimination in the face for Game 5 against LeBron James and Co.

