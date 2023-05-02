Warriors Fall to Lakers in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals

Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots, LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a late flurry by the Golden State Warriors to win an entertaining Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals 117-112 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors' rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry's 3 with 1:38 left tied the game, then D'Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go.

Poole's 3 with 2:48 remaining cut the Lakers' lead to 112-109, and James was called for traveling with 1:53 left

For all-time scoring leader James and Curry — who has the most 3-pointers ever — this is a new chapter in the long rivalry between the superstars after they faced off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018 while James played for Cleveland.

Curry scored 27 points, Splash Brother Klay Thompson had 25, and Kevon Looney grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds for his fourth game of this postseason with 20 or more. He also had 10 points and five assists. Thompson made a 3 with 5:19 to go that cut the Lakers’ lead to 112-104.

The defending champion Warriors will try to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday night back on their home floor.

