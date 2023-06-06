golf

Golf pros react to PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

The news of golf's new merge on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the internet

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who could've seen this one coming?

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that it would merge with the controversial LIV Golf in order to "unify the game of golf." The deal also includes the DP World Tour, which is the PGA's European Tour.

The announcement has shocked the golf world and has pro players who currently tour utterly speechless.

So how did the players react and what is being said about the merge? Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sports

A's Las Vegas Ballpark

Nevada legislature adjourns without passing A's ballpark bill

NCAA

Stanford defeats Texas A&M to win Stanford Regional



This article tagged under:

golfPGA TourLIV Golf
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us