How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open, TV, live stream, schedule

It is time to welcome 156 competitors to the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.

The 72-hole, stroke-play competition is set to tee off on Thursday with one player crowned champion on Sunday.

The 78th edition of the iconic competition will feature stars, both old and new, competing in four rounds of 18 holes.

Will Minijee Lee defend her title from last year or will we be seeing a new winner? Here's everything you need to know to tune into the 2023 U.S. Women's Open:

When is the U.S. Women's Open?

The 2023 U.S. Women's Open is set to tee off on Thursday, July 6 and will run through Sunday, July 9.

Where is the U.S. Women's Open?

The 2023 U.S. Women's Open will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

How to watch the U.S. Women's Open:

The 2023 U.S. Women's Open will be available on NBC and USA Network. The action can also be streamed on Peacock.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 6:

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Peacock

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on USA Network

Friday, July 7:

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Peacock

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on USA Network

Saturday, July 8:

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, July 9:

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

All times are Pacific Standard Time