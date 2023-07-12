List of celebrities playing, how to watch and more to know about Century Classic golf tournament

The American Century Championship returns this week, and the celebrities will once again be out in full force at Lake Tahoe.
Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes and Miles Teller are among a long list of stars competing in the annual celebrity golf tournament.
The star-studded field also includes ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who edged out ex-MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski in a playoff last year to win the event for a third time. Will anyone be able to prevent Romo from reclaiming the title in 2023?
Before the opening tee shot of the 34th American Century Championship, here's everything you need to know about the tournament.
When is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2023?
This year's American Century Championship runs from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.
Practice rounds take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with a long drive challenge also scheduled for Thursday. A hole-in-one contest is set for Friday.
Where is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament played?
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., is the home of the American Century Championship. It's located along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.
How does scoring work in the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament?
The American Century Championship has a 54-hole modified Stableford format. Unlike stroke play, players are awarded points based on how they perform on a hole, with the goal being to score as many points as possible.
Here's a look at how points are awarded:
- 10 points: Double eagle
- 8 points: Hole-in-one
- 6 points: Eagle
- 3 points: Birdie
- 1 point: Par
- 0 points: Bogey
- -2 points: Double bogey or worse
What is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament purse?
The event features a $600K purse, with $125K going to the winner and $60K going to the runner-up.
The celebrity golf event also raises money for local and national charities.
What TV channel is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament on?
The American Century Championship will air on NBC and Peacock. Here's a full look at the broadcast schedule.
- Friday, Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock
- Saturday, Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock
- Sunday, Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock
How to stream the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament
All of the action can be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Who is playing in the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2023?
From current superstar athletes, Hall of Famers, actors and more, here's a look at the full American Century Championship field:
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Fame guard
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Canelo, world champion boxer
- Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
- Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
- Nate Bargatze, standup comedian
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Fame forward
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Joe Buck, ESPN announcer
- Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back
- David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback
- Vince Carter, ex-NBA forward
- Don Cheadle, actor
- Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher
- Chace Crawford, actor
- Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
- Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
- Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach
- Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
- John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
- Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player
- Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback
- Dexter Fowler, ex-MLB outfielder
- Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end
- Mike Golic, ex-NFL player
- Robbie Gould, NFL kicker
- A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker
- Andre Iguodala: NBA forward
- Colin Jost, SNL cast member and writer
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end
- Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks forward
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls guard
- Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator
- Jon Lester, ex-MLB pitcher
- Derek Lowe, Ex-MLB pitcher
- Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat guard
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
- Joe Mauer, ex-MLB catcher
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter
- Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman
- The Miz, WWE superstar
- Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Fame center
- Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher
- John O'Hurley, actor
- T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals winger
- Jake Owen, country music artist
- Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars center
- Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB
- Dan Quayle, former U.S. Vice President
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback
- Ray Romano, actor/comedian
- Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end
- CC Sabathia, ex-MLB pitcher
- Jason Scheff, singer and bassist
- Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback
- Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher
- Annika Sörenstam, golfer
- Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports broadcaster
- Miles Teller, actor
- Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian
- Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback
- Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver
- Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker
- Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, ex-MLB pitcher
- DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end
- David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher
- Jayson Werth, ex-MLB outfielder
- Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle
- Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
List of American Century Championship winners
Romo is one of four former American Century Championship winners in this year's field, along with three-time winner Mark Mulder, 2021 winner Vinny Del Negro and 2020 winner Mardy Fish.
Ex-MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden owns the most event wins with eight, most recently winning in 2009.
Here's a look back at every American Century Championship winner:
2022: Tony Romo
2021: Vinny Del Negro
2020: Mardy Fish
2019: Tony Romo
2018: Tony Romo
2017: Mark Mulder
2016: Mark Mulder
2015: Mark Mulder
2014: Mark Rypien (ex-NFL quarterback)
2013: Billy Joe Tolliver (ex-NFL quarterback)
2012: Dan Quinn (ex-NHL center)
2011: Jack Wagner (actor)
2010: Billy Joe Tolliver
2009: Rick Rhoden
2008: Rick Rhoden
2007: Chris Chandler (ex-NFL quarterback)
2006: Jack Wagner
2005: Billy Joe Tolliver
2004: Dan Quinn
2003: Rick Rhoden
2002: Dan Quinn
2001: Dan Quinn
2000: Al Del Greco (ex-NFL kicker)
1999: Rick Rhoden
1998: Mario Lemieux (NHL Hall of Fame center)
1997: Rick Rhoden
1996: Billy Joe Tolliver
1995: Rick Rhoden
1994: Dick Anderson (ex-NFL safety)
1993: Rick Rhoden
1992: Dan Quinn
1991: Rick Rhoden
1990: Mark Rypien