These golfers made the cut at 2023 Open Championship

Could it be a first major championship for Brian Harman?

The 36-year-old American enters the weekend in Merseyside, England, with a five-stroke lead in the 2023 Open Championship.

Harman shot a 6-under 65 in Friday's second round at Royal Liverpool to bring his total score to 10-under, catapulting himself up to first place on the leaderboard in the process.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, dropped down to second after pacing the field through one round. Fleetwood, who like Harman is in search of his first major title, shot an even par in the second round to maintain his 5-under score.

So which other golfers are still in contention for the Claret Jug entering the final two rounds? Here's a look at who did, and didn't, make the cut:

What is the 2023 British Open cut line?

The top 70 golfers on the leaderboard, plus ties, qualify for the weekend at the Open Championship. This year's cut line was 3 over.

How many golfers made the 2023 British Open cut?

A field that began with 156 golfers has been whittled down to 76 for the last two rounds.

What is the 2023 British Open leaderboard?

Here's a full look at the updated leaderboard entering Round 3:

1. Brian Harman, -10

2. Tommy Fleetwood, -5

3. Sepp Straka, -4

T-4. Jason Day, -3

T-4. Min Woo Lee, -3

T-4. Shubhankar Sharma, -3

T-7. Emiliano Grillo, -2

T-7. Adrian Otaegui, -2

T-7. Jordan Spieth, -2

T-7. Cameron Young, -2

T-11. Stewart Cink, -1

T-11. Wyndham Clark, -1

T-11. Nicolai Hojgaard, -1

T-11.Max Homa, -1

T-11. Matthew Jordan, -1

T-11. Thriston Lawrence, -1

T-11. Rory McIlroy, -1

T-11. Guido Migliozzi, -1

T-11. Matthew Southgate, -1

T-11. Henrik Stenson, -1

T-11. Michael Stewart, -1

T-11. Richard Bland, -1

T-11. Antoine Rozner, -1

T-24. Alexander Björk, E

T-24. Viktor Hovland, E

T-24. Tom Kim, E

T-24. Hideki Matsuyama, E

T-24. Laurie Canter, E

T-29. Byeong Hun An, +1

T-29. Abraham Ancer, +1

T-29. Thomas Detry, +1

T-29. Joost Luiten, +1

T-29. Adrian Meronk, +1

T-29. Alex Noren, +1

T-29. Thomas Pieters, +1

T-29. Jordan Smith, +1

T-29. Oliver Wilson, +1

T-29. Marcel Siem, +1

T-39. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +2

T-39. Corey Conners, +2

T-39. Bryson DeChambeau, +2

T-39. Zack Fischer, +2

T-39. Alex Fitzpatrick, +2

T-39. Matt Fitzpatrick, +2

T-39. Tyrrell Hatton, +2

T-39. Rikuya Hoshino, +2

T-39. Sungjae Im, +2

T-39. Zach Johnson, +2

T-39. Kurt Kitayama, +2

T-39. Romain Langasque, +2

T-39. Hurly Long, +2

T-39. Louis Oosthuizen, +2

T-39. J.T. Poston, +2

T-39. Jon Rahm, +2

T-39. Patrick Reed, +2

T-39. Brandon Robinson Thompson, +2

T-39. Xander Schauffele, +2

T-39. Cameron Smith, +2

T-39. Brendon Todd, +2

T-39. Gary Woodland, +2

T-61. Patrick Cantlay, +3

T-61. Rickie Fowler, +3

T-61. Ryan Fox, +3

T-61. Padraig Harrington, +3

T-61. Brooks Koepka, +3

T-61. Christo Lamprecht (a), +3

T-61. David Lingmerth, +3

T-61. Robert MacIntyre, +3

T-61. Victor Perez, +3

T-61. Andrew Putnam, +3

T-61. Richie Ramsay, +3

T-61. Scottie Scheffler, +3

T-61. Adam Scott, +3

T-61. Scott Stallings, +3

T-61. Danny Willett, +3

T-61. Sami Valimaki, +3

Who missed the cut at the 2023 British Open?

Collin Morikawa (4 over), Shane Lowry (7 over), Phil Mickelson, (9 over), Justin Thomas (11 over) and Dustin Johnson (13 over) are among the notable names who missed the cut. You can check out a full list here.

British Open third round tee times, pairings

Here are the pairings and tee times for Saturday's third round (all times Eastern):

3:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 a.m.: Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 a.m.: Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 a.m.: Cam Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, JT Poston

5:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 a.m.: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8 a.m.: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 a.m.: Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork

8:30 a.m.: Laurie Cander, Richard Bland

8:45 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 a.m.: Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 a.m.: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 a.m.: Tristan Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 a.m.: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman