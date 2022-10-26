Tennessee Volunteers

Google Maps Says Volunteers, Neyland Stadium Goal Post Located in River

According to Google Maps, the game-winning goal post from the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama is somewhere in the Tennessee River

By Charlotte Edmonds

Getty Images

The Tennessee football craze is reaching beyond the history books and stamping its claim on the digital map.

On Wednesday, people noticed a new Google Maps landmark in Knoxville -- the resting place of the goalposts torn down in the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over Alabama two weeks ago.

The goalposts were victims of the pandemonium at Neyland Stadium when Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knuckleball a 40-yard kick with time expiring. This gave the Volunteers their first win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide since 2006.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Vols partied like it was 2006, storming the field, lighting cigars and eventually tearing down the goalposts before depositing a piece in the nearby Tennessee River.

School officials quickly faced reality when they launched a campaign to raise money to replace the goalpost.

Sports

MLB 5 hours ago

What Giants' Odds Are of Signing Aaron Judge If Yankees Star Leaves

NBA 7 hours ago

Warriors, Bucks Lead Top Teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings

The map marker has since been removed but the images of the goalposts traveling through Knoxville won’t be so easily forgotten.

This article tagged under:

Tennessee VolunteersNCAA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us