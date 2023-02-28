NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Flamed for ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin Fit

Brooks wore the fit ahead of their game against the Lakers on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

'Stone Cold should sue': Dillon Brooks flamed for pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bah Gawd, that's Stone Cold's Dillon Brooks' music!

Jim Ross may have some thoughts about what Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks wore pregame ahead of their matchup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks channeled his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin by rocking an outfit themed after the wrestling icon: an all-black vest with no undershirt, ripped blue jorts (jean shorts) and red sneakers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBA Twitter, unsurprisingly, flamed Brooks' fit. Here are some of the best reactions:

Sports

Giants

MLB Scout Roasts Giants for ‘Worst Trade of 2022' With Prelander Berroa Swap

Buster Posey

Buster Posey Has Heartfelt Scott Cousins Message 12 Years After Collision

Brooks' outfit wouldn't be the first time in recent memory a Grizzlies-Lakers game grabbed mainstream headlines for what happened off the court. 

The last time the two squads faced off at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, Tee Morant, Ja's father, and Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and current talk show host on FOX, had to be separated after a verbal exchange got heated.

Brooks was involved in the build-up to the separation after exchanging words with Sharpe, who said Brooks was too small to guard LeBron James. 

James is not playing on Tuesday, however, as he's facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a right foot injury.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAWWEMemphis Grizzlies
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us