Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Suffered Knee Sprain Vs. Hawks

Morant reportedly is set to undergo further testing

By Eric Mullin

Ja Morant suffers knee sprain vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Preliminary imaging revealed Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant suffered a left knee sprain, the team announced on Friday night.

No timetable for his return was provided.

Morant is set to undergo further testing to give the Grizzlies "a clearer sense of the sprain's severity," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant sustained the injury in the first quarter of Friday's 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on this play:

He had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The electrifying third-year pro got off to a blazing start to the 2021-22 campaign. Entering Friday's contest, Morant was averaging a career-high 25.3 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 47.8/35.6/77.3 shooting splits.

The Grizzlies are 9-10 on the season, currently sitting in the West's No. 9 seed.

