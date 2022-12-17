Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco

Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco.

The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0.

In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected a whopping $277,575.90 for charity.

"Of course I will donate all my World Cup earnings to poor people in need of it, Ziyech said. I didn't choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart."

Ziyech, who joined the national team in 2015, reportedly has given all of his bonuses to charities and members of the team's staff. Ziyech plays in the Premier League for Chelsea.

