Halloween, Holiday Season Another Chance to Shine for San Jose's Joey Chestnut

Food is always a central part of the holiday season, and for Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and his fellow competitive eaters, it's another chance to grab the spotlight.

Chestnut, a San Jose product, and his pro eating cohorts will participate in a series of holiday eating contests, starting Saturday with a Halloween candy steeplechase, DraftKings and Major League Eating announced this week.

The series, to be held outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, also includes a complete Thanksgiving meal, with a whole roasted turkey, scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday, and a contest featuring a football game party spread planned for Feb. 6, the day before the Super Bowl, according to the Major League Eating website.

Chestnut, 36, who attended college at San Jose State, is a 13-time champion in the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest and holds dozens of world records in competitive eating. He's also stayed sharp during the coronavirus pandemic with at-home challenges featuring Big Macs and a self-prepared "walking taco."

The holday events will be live-streamed on DraftKings' digital platforms, and Major League Eating will sanction and judge the contests.

"Competitive eating has become a mainstay of the American holidays, and we believe this series will provide an engaging focus for fans," Johnny Avello, head of sportsbook for DraftKings, said in a statement on the MLE site.

Richard Shea, president of MLE, added that the league is "pleased to join forces (with DraftKings) to offer fans worldwide this dynamic series of eating competitions featuring our sport’s top athletes."

Saturday's Halloween Candy Bowl will feature six varieties of Halloween candy, including peanut butter cups and candy corn. It is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More information on the series is forthcoming on MLE's Twitter feed.