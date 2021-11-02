henry ruggs

Henry Ruggs III Faces DUI Charge After Fatal Vegas Crash

The Raiders WR struck and killed another driver before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police

By Steve Coulter

Raiders' Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death following a fatal car accident that killed one victim in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The LVMPD said that Ruggs III, 22, remained on the scene after the accident and showed signs of impairment.

Vegas police confirmed Ruggs was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The department confirmed the accident result in the death of a single victim, who remains unidentified at this time. The victim was driving a Toyota Rav4 which Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended.

First responders the scene reported the Toyota was in flames. 

 This is a developing story that will be updated.

